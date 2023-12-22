A Louisiana based company called Clearwater Land and Minerals
has submitted an application to drill a new oil and gas well in the
Apalachicola River floodplain in Calhoun County.
The Apalachicola River basin includes Calhoun, Franklin,
Gadsden, Liberty, Jackson, and part of Gulf counties.
The company would like to drill a well in Calhoun County
between the Dead Lakes, Chipola River and the Apalachicola River.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is
reviewing the application and is expected to make a decision by January the 5th.
The request is being opposed by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper
over concerns about potential pollution from harmful chemicals particularly during
heavy rains.
They have also raised concern about the thousands of gallons
of water per day the drilling would require, water that would otherwise support
flows to the river, floodplain and bay.
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is asking people to register
their concerns with the Department of Environmental Protection as soon as
possible.
https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/oil-gas-drilling-in-apalachicola-river-floodplain/?fbclid=IwAR0wNGkCDMxabeJ7IBJw__I1VSDdKg0egfxp2kqYGFCEVx9tETsLFUIb5g8
No comments:
Post a Comment