The Army corps of Engineers has returned to complete the dredging of the Eastpoint Channel.
The Corps intends to be on-site through February the 15th to correct the areas of concern in the Eastpoint Channel.
The dredging of the Eastpoint Channel was actually done earlier this year, but Franklin County commissioners were not pleased with the result.
After the work was complete and the subcontractor had moved to another job, commissioners discovered that the dredging was not done evenly and there were high spots in the channel that continued to make the channel unusable by larger boats.
Commissioners complained about the work, and were able to bring the Corps back to town to hopefully finish the job correctly.
