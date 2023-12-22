Franklin County commissioners this week agreed to spend about 14 thousand dollars to purchase a new server for the Supervisor of Elections voter registration database.
Supervisor of Election Heather Riley said the current server is at end of life, which means there won’t be any further software updates or patches which could leave voter registration data vulnerable to cyberthreats.
She added that updating the system is particularly important at this time as 2024 is a presidential election year making it even more critical to protect voter information from ever more sophisticated cyberattacks.
She said updating the system will increase the security, reliability, and integrity of the system by providing the latest security updates and will also help protect the county from possible legal challenges.
A modern server will also provide better performance and reliability making sure the voting process moves forward uninterrupted.
The new server will come from a company called Inspired Technology.
Commissioner Jessica Ward said cybersecurity is a big thing now and anything we can do to protect our citizens is of the utmost importance.
Supervisor of Election Heather Riley said the current server is at end of life, which means there won’t be any further software updates or patches which could leave voter registration data vulnerable to cyberthreats.
She added that updating the system is particularly important at this time as 2024 is a presidential election year making it even more critical to protect voter information from ever more sophisticated cyberattacks.
She said updating the system will increase the security, reliability, and integrity of the system by providing the latest security updates and will also help protect the county from possible legal challenges.
A modern server will also provide better performance and reliability making sure the voting process moves forward uninterrupted.
The new server will come from a company called Inspired Technology.
Commissioner Jessica Ward said cybersecurity is a big thing now and anything we can do to protect our citizens is of the utmost importance.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment