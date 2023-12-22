Celebrate a Happy New Year with Fun on the Forgotten Coast!

Oyster Cookoff January 13, 2024
Apalachicola's annual Oyster Cook-Off returns January 13 in downtown Historic Apalachicola at Riverfront Park. The event features oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. Well-mannered pets are welcomed on a leash. All proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.
Butts & Clucks Cookoff in Apalach January 19-20
The 7th annual Butts & Clucks Cook-off on the Bay will be held Friday and Saturday, January 19-20 in Apalachicola's Battery Park. The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the prestigious Florida BBQ Association-sanctioned event and the official State Championship for 2024. Witness culinary mastery as top-notch teams from across the Southeast converge to showcase their skills in smoking and grilling. They’ll be vying for over $15,000 in cash and prizes, demonstrating their prowess in four tantalizing meat categories: Chicken, Ribs, Pork Butt, and Brisket. Each category promises a feast for the senses, offering mouth-watering aromas and flavors that embody the essence of Southern BBQ. Details.
Soup-er Celebrations January and February
The Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries will host two Soup-er Celebrations – Soup, Bread, and Book Sales and Events. The first will be held at the Eastpoint Branch Library, 160 Hickory Dip Rd in Eastpoint FL on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 10 am-2pm. The second will be held at the Carrabelle Branch Library, 311 St. James Avenue, Carrabelle, FL on Saturday, February 3, from 10 am- 2pm. Both events will feature delicious homemade soups and freshly baked artisan breads and vintage and used books and DVDs.
Crooked River Lighthouse
Full Moon Climbs January 25
and February 3
The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 6-8 pm. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising Wolf Moon. Details. In February, the Lighthouse group will host the 2nd Annual Crooked River Park Fest on Saturday, February 3 from 9 am-9 pm. This event starts off with an extended Country Farmer’s Market. Then, in the evening, the festivities continue with a special benefit music event with live music, evening tower climbs, and a local food vendor under the stars. The Crooked River Lighthouse Museum and Tower will be open to visitors from 9 am-9 pm. Details.
SGI Lighthouse Full Moon Climb January 25
The January Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Thursday, January 25 from 6-8 pm. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky.
SGI ShrimpFest February 10
The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 3rd Annual SGI ShrimpFest on February 10th, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm in the western parking area adjacent to Lighthouse Park. This year’s festival will be a one-day outdoor event offering patrons the opportunity to dine on the freshest, most exquisite local shrimp dishes while enjoying great live musical entertainment and shopping with many unique vendors.
MardiGras Barkus Festival February 24
Dust off your boots, grab your cowboy hat and bring your canine companions Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed dog and their people! The theme for the 2024 event is “Git Along Li’l Doggies” so dust off your boots, grab your cowboy hat and bring your canine companions for a day of fun and excitement. Saddle up and join us on Saturday, February 24, 2024! This is going to be one fun-filled day that y’all won’t want to miss.
Dog Island is Moving: How and What it Means Speaker Program
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting an interesting speaker program entitled, “Dog Island Is Moving” on Saturday, January 20, from 10 am -noon at C-Quarters Marina in Carrabelle. This program will feature an Archaeologist from the Florida Department of State and will feature results of studies that show how the island has moved over time and how this movement may be affecting shipwrecks and other archaeological sites in the vicinity. This talk will discuss the methods used to map the seafloor around Dog Island and how scuba divers collected and analyzed sediment cores to trace island movement. Preliminary results and plans for future research will also be covered. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Presents Battle of Hurtgen Forest and Battle of the Bulge Exhibit in January
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit in the month of January. The focus of the exhibit will be on the 4th Infantry Division in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge. This exhibit will open Tuesday, January 2 and be on display until Saturday, January 27. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Details.
