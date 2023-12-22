UF/IFAS News: Wildfires increasing, holiday mocktails and more

In a new analysis of data spanning more than three decades in the eastern United States published Monday, a team of scientists found a concerning trend – an increasing number of wildfires across a large swath of America.
The holiday festivities are always more fun with something warm or bubbly in your hand, and Florida’s plethora of agriculture lends itself to many sippable options. Here are just a few Florida-friendly mocktail options that you can use to make your parties and cozy moments a little more festive.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences awarded Nicolas DiLorenzo one of two grants totaling $10 million to reduce livestock methane emissions. DiLorenzo’s grant is for $5 million and focuses on reducing the amount of methane cows produce.
If you plan to be traveling anytime soon, you may want to check out this video on avoiding bed bugs with UF/IFAS Entomologist Dr. Roberto Pereira explaining what to look for and a few tips on keeping these pests out of your travels.
