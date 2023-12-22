Friday, December 22, 2023

UF/IFAS News: Wildfires increasing, holiday mocktails and more

For the week beginning Dec. 18, 2023

In a new analysis of data spanning more than three decades in the eastern United States published Monday, a team of scientists found a concerning trend – an increasing number of wildfires across a large swath of America.

The holiday festivities are always more fun with something warm or bubbly in your hand, and Florida’s plethora of agriculture lends itself to many sippable options. Here are just a few Florida-friendly mocktail options that you can use to make your parties and cozy moments a little more festive.

Goat weed, a native perennial, is found throughout the Southeast, from Texas, east to South Carolina and south to Florida. It poses major challenges for citrus.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences awarded Nicolas DiLorenzo one of two grants totaling $10 million to reduce livestock methane emissions. DiLorenzo’s grant is for $5 million and focuses on reducing the amount of methane cows produce.

On Jan. 6, make time to celebrate and support the 4-H St. Lucie County Youth Scholarship Fund at the inaugural Opportunity for All Benefit Gala.

Larry Forthun has been chosen as the interim chair of the UF/IFAS Department of Family, Youth and Community Sciences, effective Jan. 1.

Wagner Vendrame, a 22-year veteran of UF/IFAS, has been named interim chair of the Department of Environmental Horticulture, effective Jan. 1.

Have you heard of “No Spend January”?  Or any kind of “No Spend” month?  It’s simply a challenge where you only spend money on essentials, such as housing, groceries, car payment, and so on.

If you plan to be traveling anytime soon, you may want to check out this video on avoiding bed bugs with UF/IFAS Entomologist Dr. Roberto Pereira explaining what to look for and a few tips on keeping these pests out of your travels.

Does just thinking about the holiday stress you out? You're not alone. Fortunately, there are things you can do to mitigate stressors and make the holidays a fun and relaxing time.

