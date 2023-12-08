Friday, December 8, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy the Holidays in Gulf County!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


Meet at Reid Avenue and First Street at 7am Saturday.


Thank you to this crew for taking extra care of our downtown!



Pancake Breakfast with Santa is a free event hosted by Kaye Haddock and the Beach Properties Real Estate Group. This event has become a tradition on The Forgotten Coast as a way to bring the community together for the holidays. All donations collected will be going to the Port St. Joe Humane Society.


﻿Pancakes, juice and coffee will be served, and a professional photographer will take pictures of everyone with Santa and Mrs. Clause. We hope to see you there!

﻿

December 9, 2023

8AM - 10AM EST

Krazyfish Grille

113 Monument Avenue - Highway 98

Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

2024 Port St Joe Christmas parade will be December 9th.


﻿The parade line-up will be on Monument from the Methodist Church to 16th Street.


The parade will go down Hwy 98 to Marina Drive and circle back through to the red light at 5th and 98. From there we will route the parade back to Monument and 9th Street to disperse.


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce supports the new parade route. Change is necessary for safety and security of all envolved. Get downtown early to get a premium viewing location!



Christmas Parade Update:

Please enter Monument Avenue from Twentieth Street. You will be directed from there to your line up location. All entries should be in place by 4:45 ET; judging begins at 5, and the parade will move out at 6.


The City of Port St Joe is aware of the weather prediction for Saturday and will be monitoring it closely. Should there be a need to make changes, that will be determined and announced Friday afternoon.

﻿

Thank you for your interest and participation in the parade. We look forward to another outstanding evening of hometown family fun for our entire community.


St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

If you are looking for a great Christmas gift, please consider a Scallop RePUBlic gift card. Get a physical gift card at the Pub, or go online at https://squareup.com/gift/CAXHXG4EPXAFB/order to send a virtual card via email.﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. Matt Law 7-10.

Singer, songwriter, luthier, playing the Blues for you.

https://www.facebook.com/mattlaw1963/

Saturday – Closed.

Sunday – Open 5-10. Christmas with the Currys 7-10.

No admission charge. All tables have been reserved.

https://thecurrysmusic.com/


No Food Truck this Week.


Coming up:

Tuesday December 12 – Christmas Singo

Wednesday December 13 – Evan Barber

Thursday December 14 – Janelle Frost

Friday December 15 – Hallie Long


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

