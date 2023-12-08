Get Out and Enjoy the Holidays in Gulf County!

2024 Port St Joe Christmas parade will be December 9th.
The parade line-up will be on Monument from the Methodist Church to 16th Street.
The parade will go down Hwy 98 to Marina Drive and circle back through to the red light at 5th and 98. From there we will route the parade back to Monument and 9th Street to disperse.
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce supports the new parade route. Change is necessary for safety and security of all envolved. Get downtown early to get a premium viewing location!
Christmas Parade Update:
Please enter Monument Avenue from Twentieth Street. You will be directed from there to your line up location. All entries should be in place by 4:45 ET; judging begins at 5, and the parade will move out at 6.
The City of Port St Joe is aware of the weather prediction for Saturday and will be monitoring it closely. Should there be a need to make changes, that will be determined and announced Friday afternoon.
Thank you for your interest and participation in the parade. We look forward to another outstanding evening of hometown family fun for our entire community.
