The Carrabelle River will light up for Christmas on Saturday as Carrabelle celebrates its annual Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights.
The event begins at noon on Marine Street in Carrabelle where community groups and commercial vendors will sell food, arts and crafts and Christmas items.
Stores in Carrabelle will stay open late so you can do some Christmas shopping- and Santa Claus will arrive on a city fire truck and listen to childrens’ wishes at the Riverfront Pavilion.
There will also be plenty of activities for the kids including bouncy house, train rides and a book giveaway.
There will be live entertainment on Marine Street throughout the day featuring the BILLIE RIGSBY BAND, the ROCKULLA PERFORMERS and DJ BEANIE BABY.
And once it’s dark enough, the boats will turn on their Christmas lights for the CHRISTMAS PARADE OF BOATS and cruise around the river.
The parade starts at around 6:15 pm
This year’s event will conclude with a brand-new grand finale!
The Dynamic FX HOLIDAY LASER LIGHT SHOW will feature holiday music choreographed to a laser light show that will go on for more than half an hour!
https://www.carrabelle.org/boat-parade-of-lights
