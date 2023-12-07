Franklin county commissioners will hold a public hearing in January to amend the spending plan for the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The Tourist Development Council is funded through a 3 percent tax on hotel and rental houses in Franklin County.
Last year the TDC raised about 3.4 million dollars.
The revenue is reinvested in the county by funding tourist related facilities including local museums and beach park facilities like restrooms, playgrounds, boat ramps and parks and beach accessibility improvements.
The money is also used to advertise Franklin County to increase the number of visitors who come here.
Under a rule approved by the legislature this year, up to 10% of Tourist Development Sales Tax proceeds can now be allocated for public safety services including emergency medical services and law enforcement services, which are needed to address impacts created by increased tourism.
Before that can happen, the TDC will have to update its spending plan which will have to be approved at a public hearing before the county commission.
On Tuesday, County staff released a draft spending plan that still needs to be reviewed by the TDC before the public hearing is held.
The draft plan allows for a maximum of 9% of TDC revenues to be spent for administrative activities, 40% for advertisement and promotional activities, and 21% towards items like museum improvements and operations, erosion control efforts, maintenance dredging and visitor center activities.
The proposal includes 10% for public safety services, 10% for beach park facilities, and 10% as a reserve.
The county has a long list of local projects for the TDC money, including additional dune walkovers on St. George Island and new theater curtains at Chapman Auditorium.
They also plan to upgrade local sports parks, with improvements to the press box and concession building at Kendrick Sports Park in Carrabelle and upgrades to the batting cages, scoreboards and concession area at the D.W. Wilson Sports Park in Apalachicola.
There are also plans for the construction of an Eastpoint Nature Center building, the construction of a second county convention center on St. George Island and continued renovations to Fort Coombs Armory Convention Center in Apalachicola.
