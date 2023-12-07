Thursday, December 7, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—December 7th

FishNews masthead

DECEMBER 7, 2023

750x500-coral-reef-NOAA-CRCP

Celebrate Corals Week

Corals Week is December 4–8, 2023! Coral reefs are the most diverse habitats on the planet and serve as homes for fish, crabs, seahorses, sea turtles, and more. They provide coastal protection for communities and millions of dollars in recreation and tourism. Join us in celebrating this diverse group of invertebrate animals and the reef habitats they create.

Podcast: Restoring Florida's Iconic Coral Reefs

elkhorn-coral-credit-NOAA

Coral reefs provide crucial habitat and storm protection and economic benefits as destinations for diving, fishing, and boating. Often referred to as the "rainforests of the sea," they're essential in terms of species diversity and for the ecosystem services that they provide to humans. Mission: Iconic Reefs is an effort to protect and restore seven key reef sites in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

$1 Million Available for Coral Restoration Projects in Honor of Coral Researcher Dr. Ruth D. Gates

UH-corals-spwaning-on-plugs-RuthGatesNOFO

NOAA announced the availability of approximately $1 million in Ruth D. Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding to be dispersed in FY 2024. These grants are part of our efforts to restore resilient coral ecosystems. Proposals are due by February 14, 2024.

New Hope for Puerto Rico’s Coral Reefs

2000x1333-PR-Ricon-TresPalmas

With $10.6 million in new funding through NOAA, our long-time Puerto Rico partner the Institute for Socio-Ecological Research will expand efforts to protect and restore reefs around the island.

Millionth Spiny Superhero Released to Devour Hawaiʻi's Coral-Smothering Algae

cape_flattery_coral_restoration_sea_urchin_algea_eaters_4000x3000_noaa_fisheries_matthew_parry

A group of unlikely restoration heroes reached an impressive milestone this year: The millionth sea urchin is now working with its companions, helping struggling corals in Hawaiʻi. Since 2011, the State of Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources has grown and released urchins in Kaneohe Bay in partnership with NOAA. The urchins eat invasive algae threatening corals and their ecosystems.

Highlights

Last Call for Nominations for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

Tuna Harbor Dockside Market San Diego_Credit-RonBatcher

NOAA Fisheries is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. The Committee advises the Secretary of Commerce on all marine life matters that are the responsibility of the Department of Commerce. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2023.

ICCAT Adopts Key Measures to Ensure Science-Based Management, Reduce Bycatch, and Set Robust Standards for Electronic Monitoring

tunas

The U.S. delegation to the International Commission for Conservation of Atlantic Tunas played a pivotal role in the adoption of a wide-ranging set of conservation and management measures. At the 2023 annual meeting parties from around the world came together to build consensus on high-priority issues.

Alaska

Indigenous Scientists on St. Paul Island, Alaska, Work to Protect Marine Mammals

750x500-AKR-st-paul-village

During Native American Heritage Month in November, we celebrated the Indigenous scientists who help make our work in marine mammal conservation possible. The Tribal Government of the Aleut Community of St. Paul Island has been disentangling whales for decades, and conducts conservation projects to improve understanding of how disturbance—by people or natural events such as storms—affect laaqudan (Northern fur seals).

New Evidence of Marine Heatwave Impacts on Western Alaska Chum Salmon

chum-river-afsc

After looking at nearly two decades of survey data, scientists found evidence to suggest that recent marine heatwave events in the eastern Bering Sea and the Gulf of Alaska may have played a key role in juvenile chum salmon survival. Scientists also suspect this impacted subsequent adult returns to western Alaska rivers.

Cause of Death Determined for 11 Killer Whales Incidentally Caught in Fishing Gear in Alaska in 2023

killerwhaleresearchinalaska-lrg-15_-_retouched

NOAA Fisheries has confirmed the causes of death or injury for 11 killer whales caught incidentally in fishing gear, one during a NOAA research survey in Alaska in 2023. The majority were caught by Bering Sea/Aleutian Island catcher processor vessels using non-pelagic trawl gear targeting flatfish.

West Coast

Ecological Forecasts Offer New Insight into Changing Conditions that Can Shift Fisheries, Drive Conflicts

1500x1000-11-Olson-M.novaeangliae-750

Weather forecasts only cover a few days to weeks at a time. Two new research studies describe the increasing accuracy of specialized scientific models forecasting changes in the ocean up to a year in advance. The models have increasing value as climate change drives shifts in ocean temperatures and other conditions with new and unexpected outcomes.

Long-Term Conservation Efforts Pay Off for Rockfish Along the West Coast

rosy-rockfish-california-hydrocoral

Upcoming changes in fishery management regulations mark a milestone in the ongoing efforts to conserve and sustainably manage West Coast groundfish populations. The changes are outlined in an amendment to the Pacific Coast Groundfish Fishery Management Plan. They reflect more than two decades of conservation work and will benefit both commercial and recreational fisheries.

Sheltering Science at the End of the Earth

Cape-Shirreff-Camp-with-Mts-Antarctica-NOAA-AERD

Each summer, NOAA Fisheries scientists spend 3 months at a field camp on Cape Shirreff to monitor populations of seals, penguins, and other predators displaced by climate change. The tiny Antarctic field camp protected NOAA scientists for decades but had since fallen into disrepair. Learn about the old camp and how we are replacing it with a newer, more sustainable one.

Pacific Islands

Autonomous Vehicles Powered by Ocean Waves Support NOAA Fisheries Research

2422x1508-autonomous-surface-vehicle-Hawaii-Fisheries-PIFSC

Scientists from NOAA’s Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center are using autonomous surface vehicles called Wave Gliders to study ocean health in Hawaiʻi. Wave Gliders are circumnavigating each of the Hawaiian Islands to collect data on ocean conditions. This information will be used to help estimate the impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems and fisheries across the state.

Southeast

Seeking Shrimpers to Help Modernize Data Collection

750x500-SEFSC-noname-Shrimpboat-Apalachicola-Emory-May.28.2023

We are looking for volunteers in the Gulf of Mexico shrimping industry to adopt a new effort monitoring system that will benefit both shrimpers and scientists. Did we mention you can choose your own device—and it’s free?

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: Setting Sail on the First Leg of the 2023 Fall Bottom Trawl Survey

1350x900-Mending-trawl-between-stations-nefsc

Rob Alexander is a gear technician and part of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s net loft team. He participated in the fall bottom trawl survey aboard the NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow and blogged about his experience. The net loft team standardizes, inspects, and repairs nets to ensure a scientifically sound survey. Meet Rob and learn more about the bottom trawl survey.

New Paper Snowflake Crafts to Help You Celebrate Winter

1280x853-whsa-snowflake-graphic-2023-nefsc

Decorate your walls, windows, ceiling, holiday tree, and even your holiday cakes with these four designs. Want to create your own snowflake? We’ve got you! There’s a blank template for you to create your own.

Upcoming Deadlines

December 15: Deadline for nominations to the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

December 15: Pre-proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

December 18: Public comments due for the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska 

December 18: Public comments due for proposed federal management of salmon fishing in Cook Inlet

December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities 

December 20: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity

January 3: Applications due for Farm Labor Stabilization and Protection Pilot Program

February 5: Applications due for NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

February 14: Proposals due for Ruth D. Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding

February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

December 4–8: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting 

December 7–12: North Pacific Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 11–14: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 12: Webinar on the application process for the 2024 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

December 12–13: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 14: Webinar for Educators: Performance Assessments and MWEEs in Elementary School

December 15: Webinar on the Seafood Import Monitoring Program review

December 16: Woods Hole Science Aquarium Hosting Santa

December 18: Webinar on the application process for the 2024 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

January 8: Workshop for Educators: Climate Resources for Supporting MWEEs

January 29—February 1: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council January 2024 Meeting

January 30—February 1: New England Fishery Management Council January 2024 Meeting

February 5: Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Research Summit

February 6: Workshop for Educators: Creating a District Environmental Literacy Plan 

March 4: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund funding

opportunity

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment