NOAA Fisheries FishNews—December 7th

Upcoming Deadlines
December 15: Deadline for nominations to the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee
December 15: Pre-proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity
December 18: Public comments due for the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska
December 18: Public comments due for proposed federal management of salmon fishing in Cook Inlet
December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities
December 20: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity
January 3: Applications due for Farm Labor Stabilization and Protection Pilot Program
February 5: Applications due for NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training Program
February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity
February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity
February 14: Proposals due for Ruth D. Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding
February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program
February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program
March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity
