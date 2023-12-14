Holiday Events start tonight in Franklin County - from the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce

Betty's Art Debut
at Belle's Winery and Saloon
Sunday December 17th 2-4PM
Everyone knows and loves Betsy J Ryan, but have you met her talented, 94yr old mother, Betty?
Betty, unfortunately, had a stroke 4 years. She tried a few different hobbies and found the one that helped her the most, was painting! We are so lucky to be able to see the world thru her eyes! She puts her own spin on photographs she paints and has over 100 paintings to share
All proceeds from each painting sold will go to the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. Betty recalls it was a Volunteer EMT that saved her life 4 years ago and she'd like to pay it forward
*Paintings vary in size and type
*Prices vary from $10-$45
*Raffle items
*Free Nibbles (fruit, cheese, meat, veggies)
*Live music by Tommy Cooper
**She will also be doing commissioned paintings of your fur babies! Please bring a photo of your pet/pets if you'd like her to capture their sweet faces on canvas**
Please join us for this special event and support local
