Holiday Events start tonight in Franklin County - from the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce

Weekend Events!

Bee Inspired Holiday Market

Thursday December 14th


Stop by Bee Inspired Too’s Holiday Market Thursday, December 14th from 3-7 PM


Cooking Classes with Chef Patrick

Thursday, December 14th

Call to reserve!


Three classes offered over three days. Call to reserve your spot! Downtown Apalach at The Bee Hive at 56 Commerce Street from 5-7:30pm~

Scrooge on Commerce

December 15 & 16 @ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Apalach Ghost Tour Presents “Scrooge on Commerce”. A street tour featuring characters from the Dickens classic telling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old fellow who must learn the true meaning of Christmas from the Ghosts of Past, Present and Future before it’s too late. The tour also features other characters from the book. Don’t miss this unique holiday street tour December 15th and 16th in downtown Apalachicola starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $5 for kids 3 to 12 years old. Infants to age 2 are free. The tour begins in front of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 17 Avenue E. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance on our website.

St. George Lighthouse 15th Anniversary Celebration

December 16 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm


Cape St. George Light’s 15th Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, 12/16 to the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department, Main Firehouse, located at 324 East Pine Avenue on St. George Island. The time for the event will remain the same – 5:30pm-7:30pm. 


Following the ceremony, there will be a reception, with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. The evening will culminate with an amazing laser light show celebrating 15 years since the reconstruction.



ECCC Billy Rigsby Band Concert

December 16 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm


﻿Don’t miss this special performance on December 16th! Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/ecccfranklin or at the door

All proceeds support Elder care Community Council.


Carrabelle Country Farmer’s Market

December 16 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

﻿

This market at the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle features vendors from the community with perfect gifts and goodies. There is freshly roasted coffee, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls and artisan bread, gorgeous art and photography, handcrafted balms and soaps, fresh herbs, vegetable seeds, handmade goods, and craft items, produce, and exotic starter plants.

Guests can also visit the free Museum and browse inside the Lighthouse Gift Shop for unique nautical gifts. Also, shoppers have the unique opportunity to climb to the lighthouse’s top for a breathtaking view of the Bay.

New and returning vendors are always welcome. The cost to be a vendor is $10. For more information, contact 850-697-2732 or carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.



Betty's Art Debut

at Belle's Winery and Saloon

Sunday December 17th 2-4PM


Everyone knows and loves Betsy J Ryan, but have you met her talented, 94yr old mother, Betty?

Betty, unfortunately, had a stroke 4 years. She tried a few different hobbies and found the one that helped her the most, was painting! We are so lucky to be able to see the world thru her eyes! She puts her own spin on photographs she paints and has over 100 paintings to share 

All proceeds from each painting sold will go to the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. Betty recalls it was a Volunteer EMT that saved her life 4 years ago and she'd like to pay it forward 

*Paintings vary in size and type

*Prices vary from $10-$45

*Raffle items

*Free Nibbles (fruit, cheese, meat, veggies)

*Live music by Tommy Cooper

**She will also be doing commissioned paintings of your fur babies! Please bring a photo of your pet/pets if you'd like her to capture their sweet faces on canvas**

Please join us for this special event and support local 




Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419


http://live.oysterradio.com/
