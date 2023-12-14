A 27-year-old man from Bristol was killed in a one vehicle accident in Liberty County on Wednesday.
The accident happened at 7 o’clock Wednesday evening at the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 333.
The Florida Highway patrol reports that the man was traveling northbound on County Road 333 and attempted to turn north onto County Road 12 at a unsafe speed.
The SUV began to rotate counter clockwise and overturned.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Liberty County Fire/EMS
