The Tallahassee Quarterback
Club Foundation is looking for eligible high school seniors in our area for
their annual scholarship program.
The group provides merit
scholarships to attend college and vocational schools.
The Tallahassee Quarterback
Club Foundation provides scholarships to seniors attending school in 11 North
Florida counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
Applicants must have a 3.0
unweighted or 3.25 weighted cumulative GPA.
In addition, the applicant
must be an active participant in school or community.
The applicant does not need to
participate in athletics to be considered but must have overcome a
significant mental, physical,
emotional, or environmental challenge to be considered for this scholarship.
To date, over 300 scholarships
have been awarded to students with benefits exceeding four million dollars.
Scholarship applications are
being accepted through February 23rd.
Link to the scholarship
information can be found on-line at biletnikoffaward.com
https://biletnikoffaward.com/about-scholarships/
