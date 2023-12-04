If you have not yet gotten a flu shot– don’t
forget the immunizations are available at the local health departments, doctors’
offices and at local pharmacies.
The peak flu season runs from January to March, but some states,
including Florida, are already seeing high flu rates.
Health professionals recommend that everyone get a flu shot every year-
especially people with weakened immune systems or long-term health problems, as
well as pregnant women and residents of nursing homes or other chronic care
facilities.
Flu shots are also strongly recommended for children between the ages
of 6 months and 5 years.
If you’d like more information about the flu vaccinations,
stop by your local health department or talk to your primary care physician.
You can also call the health department in Apalachicola at
653 -2111 or in Port St. Joe at 227 1202.
