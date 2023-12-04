Franklin County provided over 128 pounds of peanut butter to
local food banks through this year’s Peanut Butter Challenge.
Each year University of Florida/IFAS faculty from across
Florida, in concert with the North Florida Peanut Producer’s Association,
conduct the Peanut Butter Challenge where they collect peanut butter which is
then given to food pantries across the state.
Collection sites are set up around the county; donation sites
this year included the
local libraries, schools and businesses.
Last year, Franklin County collected over a thousand pounds
of peanut butter, mainly because of a strong effort by kids at the Franklin
County School, which didn’t happen this year.
Statewide, the effort collected nearly 14 tons of peanut
butter, Santa Rosa County was the biggest collector with nearly a ton of peanut
butter.
Gulf County collected about 400 pounds of peanut butter,
while Wakulla County collected over 1600 pounds.
The food donations are very useful, especially this time of
year.
Franklin County ranks above the State average in the percent
of residents experiencing food insecurity and households with an income below
200% of the Federal Poverty Level.
No comments:
Post a Comment