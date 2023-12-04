Monday, December 4, 2023

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will cut the commercial greater amberjack annual catch limit and catch target for 2024

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will cut the commercial greater amberjack annual catch limit and catch target for 2024.

 

They are taking the action because too many greater amberjacks were caught this year and the action is needed to protect the greater amberjack population. 

 

The greater amberjack population is currently considered overfished, which means the population size is too low, and it is undergoing overfishing which means too many fish are being harvested.

 

The latest report for 2023 Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack commercial landings indicates over 136 thousand pounds were harvested this year, which is over 35 thousand pounds more than was allowed.

 

As a result, the 2024 annual catch limit is reduced from 101,000 pounds to just under 66 thousand pounds and the annual catch target is reduced from about 94 thousand pounds to just under 59 thousand pounds.

 

﻿The harvest reduction is effective for the 2024 commercial greater amberjack fishing season, which opens on January 1st.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment