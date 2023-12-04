The
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will cut the commercial greater
amberjack annual catch limit and catch target for 2024.
They are taking the action
because too many greater amberjacks were caught this year and the action is needed
to protect the greater amberjack population.
The greater amberjack
population is currently considered overfished, which means the population size
is too low, and it is undergoing overfishing which means too many fish are being
harvested.
The latest report for 2023
Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack commercial landings indicates over 136
thousand pounds were harvested this year, which is over 35 thousand pounds more
than was allowed.
As a result, the 2024
annual catch limit is reduced from 101,000 pounds to just under 66 thousand
pounds and the annual catch target is reduced from about 94 thousand pounds to just
under 59 thousand pounds.
The harvest reduction
is effective for the 2024 commercial greater amberjack fishing season,
which opens on January 1st.
