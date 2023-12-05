The City of Apalachicola is looking for business
members to take part in a business license study committee.
This is a temporary committee composed of seven
local business members.
The task of the committee is to recommend a revised
occupational classification system and rate structure for the city’s annual
Business License Tax.
The City is looking for applicants representing restaurants,
Retail Shops, Hotels/Vacation Rentals, Bars, Trades and Building, Non-Profits and
Business Professionals.
You do not need to be a business owner or property
owner. But you do need to be work in one of the business classifications.
The city is accepting applications until December 15th.
The committee will begin work in January and will continue
until the committee has developed a proposal and submitted it to the City
Commission.
It is expected to take 4-9 months.
To apply for the Business License Study committee,
please download the Candidate Application Form from www.cityofapalachicola.com
No comments:
Post a Comment