The
Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for their annual
Christmas Toy Drive.
Through
this Friday, December 8th you can donate toys or cash to insure that
local children have a merry Christmas.
They are looking for toys for children from toddlers
to pre-teens with a focus on the elementary school aged children.
This year, they have well over 300 kids who need
toys.
You can take your donations to the Gulf County
Sheriff’s Office between 9 Am and 5 PM.
The sheriff’s office is located at 418
Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd. in Port St. Joe.
