The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for their annual Christmas Toy Drive.

 

Through this Friday, December 8th you can donate toys or cash to insure that local children have a merry Christmas.

 

They are looking for toys for children from toddlers to pre-teens with a focus on the elementary school aged children.

 

This year, they have well over 300 kids who need toys.

 

You can take your donations to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office between 9 Am and 5 PM.

 

The sheriff’s office is located at 418 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd. in Port St. Joe.

 



