The Franklin County Emergency Management Office now has a mobile command center that should give the office more flexibility and adaptability when dealing with local emergencies.
The command center is a 37-foot long 2019 Prowler travel trailer that was purchased from Gulf County.
The mobile command will house equipment including a generator for electricity, radio equipment, Wi-Fi capability, as well as a small conference room to enable command staff to plan and organize responses to various incidents.
It can be used as a command center for search and rescue and other emergency operations, providing amenities for emergency responders like a bathroom and an outdoor kitchen when they are needed.
EOC staff plans to meet with other emergency responders in the county to understand and accommodate their needs, so they can increase the effectiveness and versatility of the new mobile command center.
