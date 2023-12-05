The Duke Energy Foundation is providing an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Florida customers to help pay their energy bills this holiday season.
The funding is made possible through the company’s Share the Light Fund®, which helps individuals and families in need.
The Share the Light Fund is a customer assistance program to help Florida residents pay for utility expenses, such as electric, natural gas, oil or wood.
Employees, retirees, customers and Duke Energy shareholders contribute to these funds.
Donations are then matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, by the Duke Energy Foundation.
So far this year, approximately $1.1 million in energy bill assistance was distributed to qualifying Florida customers through the company’s Share the Light Fund.
Customers in Franklin and Wakulla Counties who need assistance with their home energy bills can contact the Franklin’s Promise Coalition which is the local partner organization.
You can reach them at 850.653.3930.
Gulf County residents can contact the Gulf County Senior Citizens Association at 850-229-8466.
https://www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/special-assistance/share-the-light
