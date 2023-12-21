It has taken about 5 years, but Franklin County finally has the money to replace the old Ferry Dock Boat Ramp in Eastpoint.
In late 2018, the Board received a state grant to design and permit the replacement of the existing single lane boat ramp at the west end of Old Ferry Dock Road.
The ramp was last renovated in 1985 and it’s showing signs of age.
Once complete, the new ramp will have two twenty foot-wide ramps with a loading dock.
The work will also include the expansion of the boat basin with a new concrete wall to make the ramp more navigable.
Even though the design phase of the project was approved in 2018, the final permits and design were only approved by FWC and the Army Corp of engineers last year.
Last week the county finally received the money to begin construction.
The project will cost just under 1.5 million dollars.
