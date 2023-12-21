There will soon be some more parking in the St. George Island commercial district.
The Franklin County Commission, this week, agreed to hire a company called GeoFlora Group LLC to improve parking.
The project will construct about thirty-two designated parking spaces in the commercial district of St. George Island between 1st street and Chili Boulevard.
The project will also include landscaping and storm water retention elements.
The project will cost just over 219 thousand dollars and work should begin in January.
The Franklin County Commission, this week, agreed to hire a company called GeoFlora Group LLC to improve parking.
The project will construct about thirty-two designated parking spaces in the commercial district of St. George Island between 1st street and Chili Boulevard.
The project will also include landscaping and storm water retention elements.
The project will cost just over 219 thousand dollars and work should begin in January.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment