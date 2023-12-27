The
Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating
David Reed, an aggressive stalker of Sheriff Smith and the Franklin County
Sheriff's Office.
In August, Sheriff Smith began to receive phone
calls from unknown numbers and no caller ID.
The stalking included hundreds of phone calls,
voicemails, text messages, disturbing images, and threats from different phone numbers every day for about a month
That ultimately led to Reed being charged and
extradited from New York to Florida where a judge put him on probation and ordered
a psychiatric evaluation.
Reed was last seen on December 18th in
Tallahassee at the Kearney Center where he was supposed to serve out the
remainder of his probation.
However, in the past few days Reed has continued to
make contact via phone with Sheriff Smith and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
employees again.
The sheriff’s office says the calls have become more aggressive
and threatening.
At this time, the sheriff’s department does not know Reed’s
whereabouts and would like assistance in locating him.
His most recent mugshot is posted on Oysterradio.com
and on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
If
you have any information that can lead authorities to Mister Reed’s location,
please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-653-8500.
