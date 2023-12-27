The Franklin County Extension Office says it continues to see signs of a palm tree disease in Franklin County that has the potential to change our landscape.
The Franklin County Extension Office first confirmed Lethal Bronzing Disease in 2022 in a palm tree taken from Apalachicola.
Since then, other trees have shown signs of the disease, and the extension office continues to test trees when requested.
Lethal Bronzing Disease infects native cabbage palms, as well as several other ornamental palms.
It is spread by small plant-hopper insect.
Without testing you can't tell if the tree is diseased until it starts dying and by that time it’s too late to save the tree.
There is a way to protect trees from the disease but that requires treatment every three months or so.
People who would like to have their palm trees tested will have to pay 75 dollars per sample.
If you would like to find out more, contact the Franklin County Extension office at 850-653-9337.
