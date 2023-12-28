Become a Sponsor of the 2024 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay FBA State Championship

Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Become a Sponsor of the 2024 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay
The Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay in Apalachicola is just around the corner, January 19th & 20th. This event has risen to the top of the Florida BBQ Associations Contests, after the national exposure on the Food Network hit show BBQ USA with Michael Symon. This year it has been named the Florida BBQ State Championship. We are expecting and even larger turn out this year because of the exposure and the title of State Championship. We would love you or your business to join us as a Sponsor this year. Have your business displayed in the park and during awards as well as on all T-shirts. Also on our social media pages. Click below for the sponsor form. Thank you in advance for joining us for the largest BBQ event in North Florida.
