If you would like to work in one of Florida’s beautiful state parks, the Florida Conservation Corps is looking for you.
The Florida Conservation Corps is coordinated by Florida Department of Transportation.
It recruits people to serve six- or 11-month terms in Florida state parks between February and December.
Members are required to work 35 to 40 hours a week to complete 1,700 hours in 11 months.
You do have to be at least 17 years of age, have at least a GED or high school diploma, and a valid driver’s license.
A positive attitude is also helpful.
Benefits include a monthly stipend, free health insurance and an education award at the end of service.
The goal is to train future leaders to take care of Florida’s natural and cultural resources.
https://www.floridastateparks.org/FLCC?fbclid=IwAR2LKry-3Sc0Bnvo59w5YexM2YCQQCwBC9-6EqCCaLeNN_c3MEQ1bbMJinY
The Florida Conservation Corps is coordinated by Florida Department of Transportation.
It recruits people to serve six- or 11-month terms in Florida state parks between February and December.
Members are required to work 35 to 40 hours a week to complete 1,700 hours in 11 months.
You do have to be at least 17 years of age, have at least a GED or high school diploma, and a valid driver’s license.
A positive attitude is also helpful.
Benefits include a monthly stipend, free health insurance and an education award at the end of service.
The goal is to train future leaders to take care of Florida’s natural and cultural resources.
https://www.floridastateparks.org/FLCC?fbclid=IwAR2LKry-3Sc0Bnvo59w5YexM2YCQQCwBC9-6EqCCaLeNN_c3MEQ1bbMJinY
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment