The
Franklin County Sheriff's Office was able to locate David Reed on Wednesday
after asking for the public’s help in finding him.
The 34-year-old Reed is an aggressive stalker of
Sheriff Smith and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
In August, Sheriff Smith began to receive phone
calls from unknown numbers and no caller ID.
The stalking included hundreds of phone calls,
voicemails, text messages, disturbing images, and threats from different phone numbers every day for about a month
That ultimately led to Reed being charged and
extradited from New York to Florida where a judge put him on probation and ordered
a psychiatric evaluation.
Reed was last seen on December 18th in
Tallahassee at the Kearney Center, a homeless shelter in Leon County, where he
was supposed to serve out the remainder of his probation.
However, this week Reed began to make contact via
phone with Sheriff Smith and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employees again.
The sheriff’s office says the calls have become more aggressive
and threatening.
The sheriff’s office on Wednesday sought the public’s
help in locating Reed, and he was found very soon afterward in Leon County.
However, Reed violated his probation
by having contact with Sheriff Smith and sheriff’s office Employees by
continuing to stalk and harass as well as by not residing at the residence he
had listed for probation since December 18th.
