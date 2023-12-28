Thursday, December 28, 2023

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was able to locate David Reed on Wednesday after asking for the public’s help in finding him

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was able to locate David Reed on Wednesday after asking for the public’s help in finding him.

 

The 34-year-old Reed is an aggressive stalker of Sheriff Smith and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

 

In August, Sheriff Smith began to receive phone calls from unknown numbers and no caller ID.

 

The stalking included hundreds of phone calls, voicemails, text messages, disturbing images, and threats from different phone numbers every day for about a month

 

That ultimately led to Reed being charged and extradited from New York to Florida where a judge put him on probation and ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

 

Reed was last seen on December 18th in Tallahassee at the Kearney Center, a homeless shelter in Leon County, where he was supposed to serve out the remainder of his probation.

 

However, this week Reed began to make contact via phone with Sheriff Smith and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employees again.

 

The sheriff’s office says the calls have become more aggressive and threatening.

 

The sheriff’s office on Wednesday sought the public’s help in locating Reed, and he was found very soon afterward in Leon County.

 

However, Reed violated his probation by having contact with Sheriff Smith and sheriff’s office Employees by continuing to stalk and harass as well as by not residing at the residence he had listed for probation since December 18th.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment