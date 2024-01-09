Bring Me a Book Franklin is selling tickets for its “Love of Literacy” winter benefit on February the 3rd.
The event will be held at the Fort Coombs Armory and all of the money will help Bring Me a Book Franklin continue its mission to provide free books to local children.
The evening will include live music from the Von Wamps and the Bo Spring Band, a full catered meal with appetizers, buffet dinner, and dessert, plus raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets are 100 dollars each and are available at https://www.bringmeabookfranklin.org/annual-benefit/
Bring Me A Book Franklin was launched by Michaelin and Dave Watts with the help of fellow Franklin County resident, Marie Marshall.
The group directs its efforts toward improving literacy and success in school, by supplying quality books and open-faced bookcases to settings that serve young children.
As part of Bring Me A Book Franklin’s initiative, gift books are provided for pediatricians and health clinics to distribute during well checks for babies and young children.
It also teaches parents and other caregivers, siblings, teens and community members the critical importance of reading aloud to children from birth.
The event will be held at the Fort Coombs Armory and all of the money will help Bring Me a Book Franklin continue its mission to provide free books to local children.
The evening will include live music from the Von Wamps and the Bo Spring Band, a full catered meal with appetizers, buffet dinner, and dessert, plus raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets are 100 dollars each and are available at https://www.bringmeabookfranklin.org/annual-benefit/
Bring Me A Book Franklin was launched by Michaelin and Dave Watts with the help of fellow Franklin County resident, Marie Marshall.
The group directs its efforts toward improving literacy and success in school, by supplying quality books and open-faced bookcases to settings that serve young children.
As part of Bring Me A Book Franklin’s initiative, gift books are provided for pediatricians and health clinics to distribute during well checks for babies and young children.
It also teaches parents and other caregivers, siblings, teens and community members the critical importance of reading aloud to children from birth.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment