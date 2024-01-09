If you are a certified law enforcement officer looking for work, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Department is hiring.
The Sheriff’s office is seeking to fill a deputy position.
Applicants must possess a current Florida Law Enforcement Officer Certification.
The starting pay for a deputy is around 49 thousand dollars a year and includes health and dental insurance, and retirement.
If you qualify you could also receive a 5000-dollar signing bonus.
If you are interested, you should submit an application to the Gulf County Sheriff’s office at 418 Cecil G. Costin, Sr., Blvd in Port St. Joe.
For more information, please contact Capt. Chris Buchanan at 850-227-1115
For more information go to: https://bit.ly/GCSO-Deputy
The Sheriff’s office is seeking to fill a deputy position.
Applicants must possess a current Florida Law Enforcement Officer Certification.
The starting pay for a deputy is around 49 thousand dollars a year and includes health and dental insurance, and retirement.
If you qualify you could also receive a 5000-dollar signing bonus.
If you are interested, you should submit an application to the Gulf County Sheriff’s office at 418 Cecil G. Costin, Sr., Blvd in Port St. Joe.
For more information, please contact Capt. Chris Buchanan at 850-227-1115
For more information go to: https://bit.ly/GCSO-Deputy
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment