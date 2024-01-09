There are still 7 spots available for BBQ teams who would like to compete in the upcoming Butts and Clucks cook-off in Apalachicola.
43 teams have already signed up to compete for over 15 thousand dollars in cash and prizes.
The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ Cook-off; it will be held at Battery Park in Apalachicola on January 19th & 20th.
The event has been chosen to be the home of the 2024 Florida BBQ Associations State Championship which means some of the best BBQ chefs in the southeast will be attending.
If you would like to compete, you can get signed up today by calling the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419, or go on-line to www.ButtsandClucks.com
If you own a business, you can also find out more about sponsorship opportunities for the event.
There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Visibility in the park during the event and much more!
http://www.apalachicolabay.org/butts-and-clucks/
43 teams have already signed up to compete for over 15 thousand dollars in cash and prizes.
The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ Cook-off; it will be held at Battery Park in Apalachicola on January 19th & 20th.
The event has been chosen to be the home of the 2024 Florida BBQ Associations State Championship which means some of the best BBQ chefs in the southeast will be attending.
If you would like to compete, you can get signed up today by calling the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419, or go on-line to www.ButtsandClucks.com
If you own a business, you can also find out more about sponsorship opportunities for the event.
There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Visibility in the park during the event and much more!
http://www.apalachicolabay.org/butts-and-clucks/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment