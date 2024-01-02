Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Duke Energy customers should see a drop in their electric bills beginning this month

In December, the Florida Public Service Commission unanimously approved Duke Energy’s request to lower rates starting in January 2024.

A typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will see a decrease in their January 2024 bill of $11.29, or about 6%, when compared to December 2023.

Commercial and industrial customers will see a bill decrease between 5.6% and 7.2%.

The bill reduction includes storm recovery costs combined with lower fuel and capacity costs for 2024.


