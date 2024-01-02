The 2024 Butts and Clucks event is looking for
sponsors and the deadline to get involved is coming up soon.
If you would like to have your business involved in
the event, and would like your business logo on t-shirts and other printed
material, you need to sign up soon.
The
2024 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off will be held January 19th and the20th.
This year’s event is the home of the 2024
Florida BBQ Associations State Championship which means some of the best BBQ
chefs in the southeast will be attending to compete for cash and prizes.
There
are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken
sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All
of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business
including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio
Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, and visibility in the
park during the event.
You
can get more information about sponsorships on-line at
www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce
at 850-653-9419.
