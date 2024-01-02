Tuesday, January 2, 2024

The 2024 Butts and Clucks event is looking for sponsors and the deadline to get involved is coming up soon.

 

If you would like to have your business involved in the event, and would like your business logo on t-shirts and other printed material, you need to sign up soon.

 

The 2024 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off will be held January 19th and the20th.

 

This year’s event is the home of the 2024 Florida BBQ Associations State Championship which means some of the best BBQ chefs in the southeast will be attending to compete for cash and prizes.

 

There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.

 

All of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, and visibility in the park during the event.

 

You can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419.




