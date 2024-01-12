Florida approved ServSafe Food Manager certification Training & Exam this Sunday in Apalachicola

To Franklin County Restaurant Chamber of Commerce Members.
Florida approved ServSafe Food Manager certification training & exam.
Sunday, January 14, 2024, 12:00 pm at the Apalachicola Seafood Grill.
The following is a link to register:
https://fsatraining.com/florida-food-manager-certification-2/#cities
The cost is $168.00.
FSA will need approximately 2-week lead time to order materials. We can only have 35 people in a class. Please register in time.
Our training is provided by FSA and will include:
4-hr classroom training with a Certified ServSafe Instructor
** you should plan to stay until 6:00 pm. Class + Exam + breaks
1 Day In-person Course & Proctored ServSafe Exam
Printable study guide updated to include the most recent FDA Food Code revisions.
Online access to review course materials and practice exam prior to your class date
Printable eCertificate
Proctored ServSafe CPFM Exam
– Exam available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Canadian French
– Exams are proctored the same day and taken by paper & pencil.
Results are available online in a week to ten days.
Certification is valid for 5 years
This is the Industry’s Leading Course for Food Managers Achieving First Time Certifications
We will need to divide the instructor fee of $258 by participates (apprx $13 pp).
If you bring a laptop or other device for the exam, you can get results quickly. However, we are not certain how many devices can be successfully hooked up to The Grill’s Wi-Fi. You can also take a paper exam and the results will be back in 10 to 12 days.
Chamber member Judi Stokowski is coordinating the training and
FSA will need approximately 2-week lead time to order materials.
Chamber member, Judi Stokowski is coordinating the training with FSA, please contact Judi either by text to 850-370-0463 or Facebook Messenger, if you have any questions.
Please share this information.
Florida law, provides in part….All managers employed by a food service establishment must have passed an approved test and received a certificate attesting thereto. Managers have a period of 30 days after employment to pass the required test. All public food service establishments must provide the division with proof of food service manager certification upon request, including, but not limited to, at the time of any division inspection of the establishment.
http://www.leg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&Search_String=&URL=0500-0599/0509/Sections/0509.039.html
No comments:
Post a Comment