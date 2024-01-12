Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of William “Garrett” Creamer, Joyce Estes, Ricky Jones, Jimmy “Colton” Sapp, and Michael Thornburg to the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District.
William “Garrett” Creamer
Creamer is the Owner and an Investor of Coastline Rentals, LLC. He is a current member of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and previously served as a State Officer for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Creamer earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Tallahassee Community College.
Joyce Estes
Estes is an Art Gallery Owner and was previously elected to the Escambia County School Board. Active in her community, she is a member of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and the Eastpoint Civic Association. Estes attended Pensacola State College.
Ricky Jones
Jones is the Manager of Flynn Auto Parts. He is currently the District 1 Commissioner for the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners and serves as a board member of the Florida Association of Counties and Small County Coalition. Jones attended Chipola College.
Jimmy “Colton” Sapp
Sapp is the Manager of Red Pirate Family Grill and Oyster Bar. Previously, he was a Lineman for Duke Energy, Heart Utilities, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Sapp earned his journeyman lineman certificate from The Southeastern Line Constructors Apprenticeship & Training Program.
Michael Thornburg
Thornburg is retired and previously served as a Transportation and Logistics Executive. He is the former President of the Texas Intermodal Truckers Association and a member of the PORTSERV Board of Directors. Thornburg is a current member of the Eastpoint Civic Association.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment