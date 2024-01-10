Franklin County Commissioners agreed last week to continue working with Dewberry Engineers to provide engineering services for Franklin County.
Dewberry is an engineering consultant firm out of Panama City.
The Franklin County Commission recently sought qualifications for engineering services, and four firms responded to the solicitation.
The qualifications were reviewed and Dewberry was ranked highest of the four.
Dewberry has been working with Franklin County since at least 2015 on a number of projects, including projects funded through the RESTORE act, which was created after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
They are also working on the design for the county’s planned Emergency Operations Center and they have provided project management, engineering & environmental services for FEMA funded recovery projects after Hurricane Michael.
The new contract will extend for three years with the option of extending it up to 6 years.
