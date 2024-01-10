2024 Camp Gordon Johnston Parade Invitation

Dear Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum friends and supporters,
Camp Gordon Johnston [CGJ] WWII Museum is celebrating the 29th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Veterans Parade on Saturday, March 9, 2024 starting at 10:45 am ET in Carrabelle, FL. This parade has been held to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family, friends and the public are encouraged to join in the celebration of our military veterans. The CGJ Museum needs the community’s support and participation to make this celebration more special than ever for our veterans.
The CGJ Parade pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service. This community parade typically features vintage military vehicles like the CGJ Museum’s WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen. In addition, entries include Military Vehicle Preservation Association and other military vehicles, motorcycles, JROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community organizations such as floats, decorated golf carts, gorgeous classic cars, Shriners and beauty queens of all ages. The parade will wind through downtown Carrabelle along US Hwy 98.
There is no cost to participate in the parade and CGJ Museum invites everyone to participate. Participants do not need any military affiliation to participate, just an appreciation for our veterans and military. Individuals, community organizations and businesses are all welcome to participate with a float, vehicle or as walkers. Participants can show their support for our veterans and military service members by displaying red, white and blue colors. For best parade placement, participants are asked to fill out the parade entry form and return it by March 4, 2024. Participants who do not register are still encouraged to join.
Those not participating in the parade can enjoy the parade along HWY 98 between 10th Street and the intersection at CR 67 [Tallahassee Street].
The CGJ WWII Museum, located at 1873 Highway 98 West, will be open Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. Guests are encouraged to visit and see the remarkable artifacts and learn about the amazing stories of the region’s WWII heroes. Vehicle with trailer parking is available at Museum or downtown area. While in Carrabelle, participants are encouraged to stay for the weekend (or the week) and enjoy a variety of community events, activities, attractions, and restaurants.
Following the Camp Gordon Johnston Veterans Parade will be our 5th annual “Dice Run” Fundraiser starting at 1:30 PM. All Riders, Drivers, Car Clubs and Individuals will have on-site registration at the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum from 12:00 noon to 1:30.
Preregistration is online. Register before Feb 24th to get the event discount. Everyone starts at the Museum. Dice stops include Apalachicola, Eastpoint, St. George Island, Carrabelle and finishes in Lanark Village at the Camp Gordon Johnston American Legion Post 82 at 4:30 PM. After 4:30 dice run conclusion, the High/Low dice score prizes, 50/50, Raffles, Door Prizes and a “Butts and Clucks” meal with Live Music will occur.
Should you need additional information, please text, call or email.
David K. Butler
Chairman, CGJA Parade Committee
dbutler@campgordonjohnston.com
850-274-3890
