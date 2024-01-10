Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Since 1978, Gulf Glo Signs & Lighting, a veteran-owned company, has been serving the needs of their customers by providing them top quality signs, digital signs, LED electronic message boards, LED commercial lighting, banners, flags, awards and other advertising products and services at a fair price.


Gulf Glo Signs & Lighting designs and makes all types of signs, banners and more, providing the design, fabrication, and installation - a tradition from the past 45 years that they have continued to build upon!

Contact them for more information today!


Gulf Glo Signs & Lighting

8808 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL

(850) 234-0952

www.gulfglo.com

Mon - Thu9:00 am - 4:30 pm CT

Friday 9:00 am - 3:00 pm CT

Sat – Sun Closed

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Kerigan Marketing Associates was founded on the principles of delivering measurable growth in all areas of business while infusing creativity into every aspect. Their team is made up of experts in the industry with a passion for finding innovative ways to elevate your brand.


Kerigan Marketing offers game-changing services that deliver measurable growth in brand awareness, web traffic, qualified leads, top-line sales and more. When you partner with Kerigan Marketing Associates you’ll get an experienced full-service firm with a Google-Certified digital core — a savvy team that gets you noticed from smartphone screens to magazines to home TVs.

Your marketing can’t afford to take a day off. Kerigan Marketing Associates makes sure it’s always on.

﻿

Kerigan Marketing Associates

3706 Hwy 98, Ste 102, Mexico Beach, FL

(850) 648-4560

info@kerigan.com

keriganmarketing.com ﻿

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Located in Port St. Joe, Florida, the Gulf/Franklin Campus at Gulf Coast State College offers credit, continuing education and personal enrichment programs. The satellite campus was opened in 1998 to provide a convenient, quality education to meet the area’s workforce needs.


The Gulf/Franklin Campus offers evening classes in general education to meet requirements for associate degrees and college credit certificate programs.


Continuing education programs at Gulf Coast’s Gulf/Franklin Campus help you renew a professional license or learn a new technical or professional skill.


Personal enrichment courses in the Education ENCORE program give Port St. Joe residents the opportunity to learn in a “no stress, no test” environment. Whether you want to learn a new skill, aim to improve your quality of life or explore a new hobby, this is the place!

﻿

Visit https://bit.ly/3NUiilf to find out more about the ENCORE program.



Gulf/Franklin Campus at Gulf State Collage

3800 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida

(850) 227.9670

https://bit.ly/3tBhYAX




Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


