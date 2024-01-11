Thursday, January 11, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—January 11

JANUARY 11, 2024

Highlights

$9.9 Million Partnership to Develop Technologies in Support of North Atlantic Right Whale Recovery

North Atlantic right whale swimming

NOAA Fisheries announced a $9.9 million partnership with MITRE Corporation to support North Atlantic right whale recovery efforts using Inflation Reduction Act funds. The partnership will focus on the development of technologies and engineering approaches related to whale detection, vessel strike avoidance, and on-demand or “ropeless” fishing gear.

Podcast: Documenting the Elusive North Pacific Right Whale

North Pacific right whale swimming

North Atlantic right whales have justly gotten a lot of attention and news coverage due to their dwindling numbers and sightings along the busy East Coast. But less attention is paid to their West Coast cousins, North Pacific right whales. In our latest podcast episode, we learned about this enigmatic and tiny population.

Dive into the World of International Agreements with NOAA Fisheries

Discover the 2023 publication of the NOAA Fisheries International Agreements Book. This comprehensive compilation showcases agreements between countries, spanning a wide geographical spectrum and focusing on "Living Marine Resources"—from large sharks in the Atlantic to tiny krill in the Antarctic.

Resolve to Meet (and Eat) New Seafood

Plate of Petrale Sole

The new year is a great time to try new things! In 2024, we suggest exploring overlooked sustainable seafood options. Discover a new world of flavors with seafood such as triggerfish, skate, and more. Get inspired with these delicious recipes while you learn more about sustainable seafood.

Southeast

Meet Joseph Pfaller, Sea Turtle Branch Chief

Dr. Joe Pfaller with a female loggerhead turtle (with a sand mustache)

In the newest edition of the Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center series, we’d like to introduce you to Joseph Pfaller. He serves as the Sea Turtle Branch Chief within the Marine Mammal and Turtle Division. Learn more about Joseph and his work in the Southeast.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Ox Creek Restoration Key to Urban Renewal and Environmental Justice in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Ox Creek in Benton Harbor Michigan with trash and polutants

NOAA's Office of Habitat Conservation is helping to advance environmental justice in underserved communities. In Benton Harbor, Michigan, we are supporting a collective effort to revitalize the city by restoring Ox Creek. The creek—which runs through the city center—was once a place to fish and play. The urban waterway has since been damaged by decades of industrial pollution, storm water runoff, and neglect.

Upcoming Deadlines

January 31: Highly Migratory Species Art Contest submission deadline

February 5: Applications due for NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 5: Public comments due for proposed incidental take regulations for Maryland Offshore Wind Project

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

February 14: Proposals due for Ruth D. Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding

February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 28: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) funding opportunity

March 4: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund funding opportunity

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) funding opportunity

Upcoming Events

January 16: Nominations due for the National Fish Habitat Partnership Board

January 29–February 1: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council January 2024 Meeting

January 30–February 1: New England Fishery Management Council January 2024 Meeting

February 5: Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Research Summit

February 6: Workshop for Educators: Creating a District Environmental Literacy Plan 

February 68: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council February 2024 Meeting

February 812: North Pacific Fishery Management Council 2024 Meeting

March 5: Workshop for Educators: Connecting Students to Climate Solutions

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 




at

