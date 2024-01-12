FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Wink is 2 yr old Lab mix and just the sweetest
dog. He is social and gentle and loves love. He was tied to someone’s mailbox
and left. No one came to reclaim this gentle soul so we are looking for an
adopter who appreciates what a treasure he is.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
