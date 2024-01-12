Friday, January 12, 2024

WAKULLA COUNTY HARDSHIP ASSISTANCE PROGRAM APPLICATION CYCLE NOW OPEN

Application Deadline: May 31, 2024

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces the Fiscal Year 2023/24 Hardship Assistance Program related to the Solid Waste Services and Fire Protection Services Assessments.

The Hardship Assistance Program was created to assist residential property owners who meet the eligibility criteria, with the financial burden imposed by the Solid Waste Services and Fire Protection Services Assessments. To apply for hardship assistance, citizens must complete an application and file with the County Administrator’s Office for consideration prior to May 31, 2024. The applicant must be the owner of the residential property for which must also be homestead exempt, and the following income criteria must be demonstrated:

Extremely Low (30%) Income Limits

1 Person

$17,500

2 Person

$20,000

3 Person

$24,860

4 Person

$30,000

5 Person

$35,140

6 Person

$40,280

7 Person

$45,420

8 Person

$50,560

Click here for Hardship Assistance Application https://www.mywakulla.com/departments/fiscal_operationsoffice/revenue_collections.php or you can pick up the application at the Public Works Administration Office, 340 Trice Lane, Crawfordville. If you have any questions relating to this program, please contact Ivanhoe Carroll at (850) 926-7616 or via email at icarroll@mywakulla.com.

Kinsey Miller | Public Information Officer | (850) 926-0919 Ext. 712



