WAKULLA COUNTY HARDSHIP ASSISTANCE PROGRAM APPLICATION CYCLE NOW OPEN

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces the Fiscal Year 2023/24 Hardship Assistance Program related to the Solid Waste Services and Fire Protection Services Assessments.
The Hardship Assistance Program was created to assist residential property owners who meet the eligibility criteria, with the financial burden imposed by the Solid Waste Services and Fire Protection Services Assessments. To apply for hardship assistance, citizens must complete an application and file with the County Administrator’s Office for consideration prior to May 31, 2024. The applicant must be the owner of the residential property for which must also be homestead exempt, and the following income criteria must be demonstrated:
