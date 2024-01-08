Gulf Coast State College is now taking applications for its Spring Education Encore program.
The Education Encore program is for people, particularly seniors, who would like to keep learning, but don't want the hassle of grades and tests.
Some of the courses include gardening, painting, bird watching, yoga, ukulele, and wellness through Tai Chi.
The courses are held at the Gulf/Franklin Center in Port St. Joe on 6 consecutive Wednesdays from January 24th through February 28th.
The fee for the program is $95 and you can pick up to three classes.
You can get more information and view the digital catalog, at wantwww.gulfcoast.edu/gfEncore or call 850.227.9670.
