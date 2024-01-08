Monday, January 8, 2024

The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 3rd Annual SGI ShrimpFest on Saturday, February 10th at the public beach parking area.

 

The one-day outdoor event offering patrons live music, children’s games, local craft beer, and the chance to dine on delicious local shrimp dishes. 

 

This year’s event will feature musical entertainment including the Blues Factor Band.

 

Tickets for the event are $5.00 for ages 13+ and are available online at www.sgishrimpfest.com or in person at the Lighthouse Gift Shop.

 

Tickets will also be available at the gate on the day of the festival.

 

Children twelve years of age and under are FREE but still need to get a ticket.

 

Funds raised through the event provide for on-going maintenance and enhancement of the St. George Lighthouse, the Keeper’s House Museum, and Lighthouse Park.



