POSSIBLITY OF SEVERE WEATHER OVERT THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Severe weather is expected over the next 24 hours.
The first wave will impact Franklin County at about 12:00
AM to 03:00 AM on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th.
The second, more significant wave will arrive at
about 09:00 AM and last until the midafternoon.
Hazards include the potential for tornadoes, flooding, and wind
gusts of 70-80 mph. Storm surge has the potential to reach two to three feet above ground level in coastal areas
and along rivers.
Due to the saturation of the ground, it will be easier for trees to fall in the wind.
If you come across a fallen tree or tree limb, DO NOT touch it.
It may hide an active power line and can pose an electrocution hazard.
Due to these conditions, Franklin County Schools including the ABC School, Project Impact, the NEST in Eastpoint and Carrabelle, Property Appraiser’s office, Tax Collector’s office, Supervisor of Elections office, Clerk of Court’s office, 1st Baptist Church in Apalachicola, and county government offices will be closed
tomorrow, January 9th, 2024.
If you live in an area that is prone to coastal and/or riverine flooding, please secure your belongings and be
ready to move to higher ground.
As a result of the elevated wind speeds, the possibility exists for bridges throughout Franklin County to be closed to all traffic.
This will occur if the wind achieves a sustained speed of 45mph.
Please keep this in mind and monitor wind conditions throughout the day.
If you must travel, use extreme caution as conditions can change very quickly.
Please report any power outages to Duke Energy by calling (850) 769-3766 or visiting their website.
Pay close attention to Beach Flags. If Red Flags are flying, stay out of the water.
Make sure to monitor the local news, WOYS, and Franklin County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates.
Sign up for AlertFranklin for real time updates regarding weather conditions and road closures.
Jennifer Daniels, FPEM
Director
Franklin County Emergency Management
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment