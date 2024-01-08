FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Comet is a very handsome 18-month-old mostly
German Shepherd Dog. He is friendly, active and knows basic commands. He is
still very much a puppy so will need an adopter who has plenty of time to spend
exercising him and training him. He would make a great running/walking
companion to help you stick to your New Years resolution to get more exercise!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment