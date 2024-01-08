Help us Heal Turtles - Donate to repair the roof of the Turtle Hospital at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

Here at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, we are one of only 15 Sea Turtle Rescue, rehabilitation, and Release facilities in Florida. Many of you who have visited have probably seen our Sea Turtle Hospital. Here we are able to give turtles medications, clean and scrub shells, remove hooks, take blood samples, and many more duties in order to ensure our turtles get the best care, and can be released. Our Turtle Hospital shares a roof with our gift shop. To continue our insurance coverage we are required to have the roof totally replaced by a licensed roofer, which will cost $30,000. Our original quote was for $20,000 to replace the roof and remove the tree, however after further consideration, we have decided that we should put a metal roof on to cover us for years to come, and best combat future hurricane damage. To ensure that we can continue to give these turtles the best care possible, please donate to our GoFundMe to help us repair our roof.
Below are the cases of three wonderful turtles that we were able to treat this year. These showcase the importance of repairing our roof so that we may continue this mission.
