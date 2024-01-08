Port Saint Joe's Historic Port Theatre needs your HELP!

After 12 years of dedication and fund-raising, the Historic Port Theatre renovation is nearing completion. Donations and grant funds have paid for all the work. You can help us with the final phase, which includes theater seating, grand curtain, stage lighting, digital sound system, and interior design items such as art.
We are on track to open debt-free, and your donation can go a long way to completely fund this final phase. Please consider donating now through our website. Your donation is tax-exempt as allowable by law.
If you are interested in planned giving, an in-kind donation, a naming opportunity or a pledge, please contact NatalieShoaf@gmail.com or 850-227-4355.
Our grand opening is close, and your generous donation will put us over the finish line.
Remember, the Historic Port Theatre Art and Culture Center is a 501C-3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible as allowable by law.
No comments:
Post a Comment