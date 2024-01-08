Monday, January 8, 2024

Happy New Year from Mexico Beach!

HAPPY NEW YEAR!


It's the start of a new year here in Mexico Beach, and we're excited to see all the great things 2024 brings to our beaches. Our beaches are spectacular, and we are continually improving. A new addition to our beach town is a playground located at Parker Park. Donated by the Bay County Chamber Leadership Bay Class of 2023, this playground will give kids and parents endless memories. We hope all ages will enjoy this new addition for many years to come.

GIVEAWAY NEWS

Up for grabs last month was a jar of Simmerin' Sauce, compliments of Killer Seafood, and the lucky winner is Curt D. from Covington, Kentucky. Congrats, Curt!

JANUARY GIVEAWAY

This month's giveaway is a beach bag, compliments of Cathey's ACE Hardware. More than just your typical hardware store, Cathey's ACE also offers lawn and garden supplies, fishing tackle, paint, and more. Be sure to stop by for any needs, and if they don't have what you need, they can typically get it ordered for you. To place your name in the hat, email Kathy at kathy@mexicobeach.com.

MEET MEXICO BEACH


Do you like to scuba dive or snorkel, or would you like to learn how? If so, then we're happy to introduce Maritime Expeditions, located at slip #41 at the Mexico Beach Canal. They offer daily scuba charters, snorkel trips, and diving lessons in the Gulf of Mexico. Be sure to visit their website, maritimexp.com, to learn more and book your next underwater adventure!

FARMERS & CRAFT MARKET

January 13 & 27
Come spend the morning at the Mexico Beach Farmers & Craft Market at Parker Park, located at 2500 Highway 98. Vendors will include produce, fresh jellies, one-of-a-kind crafts, and much more. Market hours will take place from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Each market is sure to feature new vendors, so be sure to come every time. If you'd like to be a vendor, sign up now! Space is limited, so don't wait. This market is put on by the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.
MEXICO BEACH GUMBO COOK-OFF

February 17
Ladle up, because the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.'s beloved Gumbo Cook-Off is returning. This year's event will take place on Saturday, February 17. Gumbo and stew will be served from 10:00 a.m. until it's all gone. Proud chefs will compete for "best gumbo" and "best Brunswick stew," coveted bragging rights, and cash prizes. If you think you have the best recipe, applications for teams are now available online. All proceeds from this event go toward the Best Blast on the Beach July 4th festivities.
FORGOTTEN COAST EN PLEIN AIR PAINT-OUT

March 15-24
This is a Plein Air event like no other! Now in the 19th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic "Old Florida," Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America's Great Paint-Out, is among the world's most prestigious plein air events. Seventeen internationally acclaimed artists capture natural beauty, character, and local culture through plein-air painting. Enjoy ten days of free and ticketed events, exhibitions, and activities for art lovers, collectors, artists, and you!
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:


Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.


MANGO TANGO SHRIMP
This is a great dish for backyard get-togethers. We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association cookbook (mbara.org).


INGREDIENTS

1/4 red onion, finely chopped
2 green onions, finely chopped
1/2 lb. medium shrimp, steamed and chopped
2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 mango, chopped
1 avocado, chopped
2 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp sugar
2 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 clove garlic, crushed
Lime tortilla chips


DIRECTIONS

Stir onions, shrimp, tomatoes, mango, and avocado together gently. In a separate bowl, mix lime juice, sugar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic. Stir gently into the shrimp mixture. Serve with lime tortilla chips, and enjoy!

LOVE AND WISDOM

St. Valentine's Day is coming, and here are some love-related thoughts and wisdom you might enjoy!

All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.
-Charles M. Schulz

If love means never having to say you're sorry, then marriage means always having to say everything twice.
-Estelle Getty

The 99-cent-only store is calling itself your Valentine's Day headquarters. Guys, if that's your Valentine's Day headquarters, you can also call the garage your new home.
-Jay Leno

I want a man who's kind and understanding. Is that too much to ask for a millionaire?
-Zsa Zsa Gabor

I told my wife a man is like wine; he gets better with age. She locked me in the cellar.
-Rodney Dangerfield

Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there.
-George Burns

Keep your eyes wide open before marriage and half shut afterward.
-Benjamin Franklin

You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.
-Henny Youngman

Valentine, just a few words to tell you how I love you. I have loved you since the first day I saw you. Whenever that was.
-Charles M. Schulz

All my wife wanted for Valentine's Day was a little card. American Express.
-Milton Berle

MAD AS A WET HEN


You've probably heard the saying that someone is "mad as a wet hen," typically when someone is angry or very upset. This saying is a little misleading, as hens are actually not angry or distressed when they get wet. It's thought that the saying may come from a farmer back in the early 1800s who put hens into a bucket of water to get them out of their dreamlike state. This caused the hens to begin flapping in an uproar, and thus, a new saying was born.

