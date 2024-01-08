Happy New Year from Mexico Beach!

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|MANGO TANGO SHRIMP
|This is a great dish for backyard get-togethers. We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association cookbook (mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
1/4 red onion, finely chopped
2 green onions, finely chopped
1/2 lb. medium shrimp, steamed and chopped
2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 mango, chopped
1 avocado, chopped
2 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp sugar
2 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 clove garlic, crushed
Lime tortilla chips
DIRECTIONS
|Stir onions, shrimp, tomatoes, mango, and avocado together gently. In a separate bowl, mix lime juice, sugar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic. Stir gently into the shrimp mixture. Serve with lime tortilla chips, and enjoy!
LOVE AND WISDOM
St. Valentine's Day is coming, and here are some love-related thoughts and wisdom you might enjoy!
All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.
-Charles M. Schulz
If love means never having to say you're sorry, then marriage means always having to say everything twice.
-Estelle Getty
The 99-cent-only store is calling itself your Valentine's Day headquarters. Guys, if that's your Valentine's Day headquarters, you can also call the garage your new home.
-Jay Leno
I want a man who's kind and understanding. Is that too much to ask for a millionaire?
-Zsa Zsa Gabor
I told my wife a man is like wine; he gets better with age. She locked me in the cellar.
-Rodney Dangerfield
Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there.
-George Burns
Keep your eyes wide open before marriage and half shut afterward.
-Benjamin Franklin
You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.
-Henny Youngman
Valentine, just a few words to tell you how I love you. I have loved you since the first day I saw you. Whenever that was.
-Charles M. Schulz
All my wife wanted for Valentine's Day was a little card. American Express.
-Milton Berle
|MAD AS A WET HEN
You've probably heard the saying that someone is "mad as a wet hen," typically when someone is angry or very upset. This saying is a little misleading, as hens are actually not angry or distressed when they get wet. It's thought that the saying may come from a farmer back in the early 1800s who put hens into a bucket of water to get them out of their dreamlike state. This caused the hens to begin flapping in an uproar, and thus, a new saying was born.
