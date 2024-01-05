Franklin County tax collector Rick Watson says he will not run for re-election this year.
Watson was first named to the position in 2017 by then Governor Rick Scott to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of long-time tax collector Jimmy Harris.
He won the seat in a special election in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020.
Rick added a number of new services to the office, including driver licenses, concealed carry permits and the Kids Tag Art competition which has raised thousands of dollars for art programs at Franklin County schools.
He said none of this would have been possible without the excellent staff who provide first-class customer service every day.
