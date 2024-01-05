The Apalachicola Fire Department was very busy in 2023.
The fire department responded to 255 calls last year, and first responders were called out 336 times.
That includes calls to 17 accidents, 6 brush fires, 7 house fires, 1 boat fire and 1 gas leak.
They also assisted Emergency Medical Services 162 times, held 12 training events and 24 meetings.
And this was all done on a volunteer basis.
Don’t forget next Saturday is the Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff, which raises money for the Fire Department.
It will be held at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola so please come out and enjoy some great food and fun and help raise money for the fire department.
You can find out more at oystercookoff.com
