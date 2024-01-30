If you are a customer with the Carrabelle Water and Sewer District, the City of Carrabelle is asking for your patience this week as they switch over to a new billing system.
Once complete, the new billing software will provide a number of new features and functions including on-line customer portals which will allow customers to access their own accounts at any time.
The new software will also allow city staff to share information with customers through e-mails and texts and allow customers to pay their water bills on-line.
The switch is taking place January the 29th through February the 2nd, which means the water and sewer department computers will be inaccessible this week.
City staff will still be able to take your payments and will also be able to complete most work orders, but they will not be able to access your account.
If you have any questions about the new water and sewer billing software, call 850-697-3618.
