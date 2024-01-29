Zachary Abell was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder, accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence in connection to a 2018 murder in Eastpoint.
Abell was one of two people accused of killing 30-year-old Aileen Seiden in a hotel room before dumping her body in an underdeveloped subdivision east of Eastpoint.
Abell’s co-defendant, Christina Araujo, had already pled guilty to second degree murder and testified at the trial.
Abell was traveling home to South Florida with Seiden and Araujo, when they stopped at the Sportsman Lodge in Eastpoint for a short stay.
Seiden was beaten to death in the hotel room before her body was left off a dirt road between Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
Abell and Araujo then drove to South Florida where they were later arrested in Broward County.
Jurors deliberated for five hours before returning with the verdict late Friday afternoon.
Testimony lasted 4 days.
Victim impact statements will be heard on February 13th when the judge will schedule a sentencing date.
Abell faces life in prison for the crime.
